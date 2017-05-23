Keith Richards is auctioning off his antiques in New York
You can't always get what you want at Keith Richards' charity antiques auction: Rolling Stones guitarist auctions off the contents of his Upper East Side Manhattan home for charity Rolling Stones fans will get a chance to buy a piece of Keith Richards' life next month, when the famed guitarist is set to auction off a dazzling array of antiques from his Manhattan apartment. Richards, 73, and his glamorous 61-year-old wife Patti Hansen will hold the auction on June 24 at the Hudson, New York auctioneer Stair Galleries, with all proceeds set to go to charity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Hudson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loved ones mourn 'wonderful' judge found dead i...
|May 16
|BB Board
|1
|Halle P. Schmidt, dead in Columbia County (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|nelsonsblood
|7
|L.I. Taxpayers Pay For Fire Districts' Fun Times (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|Psquich
|5
|Ridesharing from Columbia County to SUNY, Albany (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|cindyandben
|2
|Store owner charged in sale of fake Gibson guit... (Sep '07)
|Aug '16
|Gibsonownersclub
|48
|Video shows motorist punching off-duty cop befo... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hugs not thugs
|1
|voter fraud in Hudson (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hudson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC