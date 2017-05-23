Keith Richards is auctioning off his ...

Keith Richards is auctioning off his antiques in New York

36 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

You can't always get what you want at Keith Richards' charity antiques auction: Rolling Stones guitarist auctions off the contents of his Upper East Side Manhattan home for charity Rolling Stones fans will get a chance to buy a piece of Keith Richards' life next month, when the famed guitarist is set to auction off a dazzling array of antiques from his Manhattan apartment. Richards, 73, and his glamorous 61-year-old wife Patti Hansen will hold the auction on June 24 at the Hudson, New York auctioneer Stair Galleries, with all proceeds set to go to charity.

