Items from Keith Richards' New York City apartment to be auctioned in June
If you're a Rolling Stones fan who's wanted to own something personal belonging to Keith Richards , you'll get your chance when a collection of items from the rock legend's Manhattan apartment goes up for bid next month. The auction, which will take place June 24 at Stair Galleries in Hudson, New York, will feature antique furniture, paintings, decorations and more from the Upper East Side residence Richards shares with his wife, model Patti Hansen , who purchased many of the items herself at antique stores on the East Coast and in London.
