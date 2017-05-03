Is this the most chill music festival...

Is this the most chill music festival ever? 0:0

Yesterday Read more: New York Post

Music lovers are increasingly gravitating toward ambient music - the atmospheric and often repetitive niche genre favored by audio nerds - and attending concerts that go on for many hours. Adventurous New Yorker concertgoers had the choice of two marathon-length concerts last weekend for tuning in and dropping out: a 10-hour ambient music show in Bushwick, and an even more demanding 24-hour drone-music event held in a reclaimed factory in Hudson, NY.

Hudson, NY

