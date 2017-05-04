Hillsdale 3BR $425,000

Hillsdale 3BR $425,000

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: IBerkshires

Copake Lake is a 400+ acres in southern Columbia county NY. This fabulous property is nestled between the Catskill mountains and the Berkshire Hills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IBerkshires.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hudson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Halle P. Schmidt, dead in Columbia County (Sep '16) Nov '16 nelsonsblood 7
News L.I. Taxpayers Pay For Fire Districts' Fun Times (Jul '07) Sep '16 Psquich 5
Ridesharing from Columbia County to SUNY, Albany (Jul '16) Aug '16 cindyandben 2
News Store owner charged in sale of fake Gibson guit... (Sep '07) Aug '16 Gibsonownersclub 48
News Video shows motorist punching off-duty cop befo... (Jul '16) Jul '16 hugs not thugs 1
voter fraud in Hudson (Apr '16) Apr '16 Go Trump 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Hudson, NY (Aug '10) Sep '15 George scwartz 5
See all Hudson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hudson Forum Now

Hudson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hudson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Hudson, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,915 • Total comments across all topics: 280,811,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC