Gabriel Garzon-Montano Performs On NPR Tiny Desk + LP Out Now

In the midst of a national spring tour, Brooklyn-born singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Gabriel Garzn-Montano made a stop at NPR's Tiny Desk to perform tracks from his critically acclaimed projects Jardn and Bishoun: Alma del Huila. The performance is available now to watch: Jardn is a ten track "genre-flaunting gem" that was recorded at Waterfront Studios in Hudson, NY with analog guru Henry Hirsch.

