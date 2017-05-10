Clean Water Advocates Hold Hudson River 'Sweep'

More than 2,000 volunteers are expected to participate in the 6th Annual Riverkeeper Sweep of the Hudson River Saturday, to restore the river's banks from New York City to the Adirondacks. While the river may often look like a dirty cross between green and brown, it's actually an important tidal estuary that dozens of fish and bird species rely on as habitat and breeding grounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.