Clean Water Advocates Hold Hudson River 'Sweep'
More than 2,000 volunteers are expected to participate in the 6th Annual Riverkeeper Sweep of the Hudson River Saturday, to restore the river's banks from New York City to the Adirondacks. While the river may often look like a dirty cross between green and brown, it's actually an important tidal estuary that dozens of fish and bird species rely on as habitat and breeding grounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.
Add your comments below
Hudson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halle P. Schmidt, dead in Columbia County (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|nelsonsblood
|7
|L.I. Taxpayers Pay For Fire Districts' Fun Times (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|Psquich
|5
|Ridesharing from Columbia County to SUNY, Albany (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|cindyandben
|2
|Store owner charged in sale of fake Gibson guit... (Sep '07)
|Aug '16
|Gibsonownersclub
|48
|Video shows motorist punching off-duty cop befo... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hugs not thugs
|1
|voter fraud in Hudson (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Trump
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Hudson, NY (Aug '10)
|Sep '15
|George scwartz
|5
Find what you want!
Search Hudson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC