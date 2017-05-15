Charming up-and-coming American small towns
Florida feeling reigns supreme in this historic village about an hour north of Orlando, which is surrounded by a chain of about 1,400 small lakes. Dine on top-notch Floribbean cuisine from a James Beard Award-winning chef at 1921 by Norman Van Aken, and take in the retro atmosphere is from a rocking chair on the porch of the Victorian-era Lakeside Inn, the oldest continually operating hotel in the state, which has been carefully renovated by a new owner in recent years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Living.
Add your comments below
Hudson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loved ones mourn 'wonderful' judge found dead i...
|Tue
|Faith
|2
|Halle P. Schmidt, dead in Columbia County (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|nelsonsblood
|7
|L.I. Taxpayers Pay For Fire Districts' Fun Times (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|Psquich
|5
|Ridesharing from Columbia County to SUNY, Albany (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|cindyandben
|2
|Store owner charged in sale of fake Gibson guit... (Sep '07)
|Aug '16
|Gibsonownersclub
|48
|Video shows motorist punching off-duty cop befo... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hugs not thugs
|1
|voter fraud in Hudson (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hudson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC