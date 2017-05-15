Charming up-and-coming American small...

Charming up-and-coming American small towns

Florida feeling reigns supreme in this historic village about an hour north of Orlando, which is surrounded by a chain of about 1,400 small lakes. Dine on top-notch Floribbean cuisine from a James Beard Award-winning chef at 1921 by Norman Van Aken, and take in the retro atmosphere is from a rocking chair on the porch of the Victorian-era Lakeside Inn, the oldest continually operating hotel in the state, which has been carefully renovated by a new owner in recent years.

