Woods - "Hit That Drum" Video
Love Is Love is the 10th studio LP by New York psych-rockers Woods. The album was written and recorded in the immediate aftermath of last year's presidential election, and finds the band digging even deeper into the well of African jazz and horn-drenched folk that defined last year's Sun Eater In The River Of Light .
