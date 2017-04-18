William Grant & Sons takes on US whiskey production
William Grant & Sons has made its first foray into American whiskey distillation with its acquisition of Tuthilltown Spirits - a 36-acre facility in New York that produces a number of craft spirits including Hudson Whiskey. The acquisition includes Tuthilltown's distillery, restaurant and visitor centre, and will see William Grant & Sons move into the production and distillation of American craft whiskey for the first time, having acquired the Hudson Whiskey brand in 2010.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.
Add your comments below
Hudson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halle P. Schmidt, dead in Columbia County (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|nelsonsblood
|7
|L.I. Taxpayers Pay For Fire Districts' Fun Times (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|Psquich
|5
|Ridesharing from Columbia County to SUNY, Albany (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|cindyandben
|2
|Store owner charged in sale of fake Gibson guit... (Sep '07)
|Aug '16
|Gibsonownersclub
|48
|Video shows motorist punching off-duty cop befo... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hugs not thugs
|1
|voter fraud in Hudson (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Trump
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Hudson, NY (Aug '10)
|Sep '15
|George scwartz
|5
Find what you want!
Search Hudson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC