William Grant & Sons takes on US whiskey production

William Grant & Sons has made its first foray into American whiskey distillation with its acquisition of Tuthilltown Spirits - a 36-acre facility in New York that produces a number of craft spirits including Hudson Whiskey. The acquisition includes Tuthilltown's distillery, restaurant and visitor centre, and will see William Grant & Sons move into the production and distillation of American craft whiskey for the first time, having acquired the Hudson Whiskey brand in 2010.

