TOWN OF NORTH HUDSON PLANNING BOARD MEETING The Town of North Hudson Planning Board will hold and conduct a Regular Meeting of the Planning Board on the 25th day of April, 2017, at 6:00 PM at the North Hudson Town Hall located at 3024 US Route 9, North Hudson, NY, 12855, for the purpose of conducting the following business:Subdivision application submitted on behalf of Essex County relative to the subdivision of Tax Map No. 125.1-1-21 into two lots, to wit: One ten acre lot Remaining 74 acre lotThis is a request for a two lot minor subdivision.

