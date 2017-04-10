The awful, odd downfall of the school...

The awful, odd downfall of the school librarian of the year

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: Albany Times Union

In this Sept. 21, 2013 photo provided by the BAM Education Awards, Deven Black holds his Bam!E prize for top school librarian in the country, at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. The path that took Black from suburban New York dad and nationally-recognized school librarian to a room in a gritty homeless shelter - and to a bloody death at the hands of his roommate - was as baffling as it was tragic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hudson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Halle P. Schmidt, dead in Columbia County (Sep '16) Nov '16 nelsonsblood 7
News L.I. Taxpayers Pay For Fire Districts' Fun Times (Jul '07) Sep '16 Psquich 5
Ridesharing from Columbia County to SUNY, Albany (Jul '16) Aug '16 cindyandben 2
News Store owner charged in sale of fake Gibson guit... (Sep '07) Aug '16 Gibsonownersclub 48
News Video shows motorist punching off-duty cop befo... (Jul '16) Jul '16 hugs not thugs 1
voter fraud in Hudson (Apr '16) Apr '16 Go Trump 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Hudson, NY (Aug '10) Sep '15 George scwartz 5
See all Hudson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hudson Forum Now

Hudson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hudson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Hudson, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,379 • Total comments across all topics: 280,272,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC