Taconic Biosciences Launches ExpressMODEL , a New Accelerated Model Generation Service
This novel model generation method significantly reduces the time required to create an experimental rodent cohort, enabling critical drug discovery testing to happen much faster, saving both time and money. ExpressMODEL™ leverages Taconic's extensive in vitro fertilization expertise, optimizing procedures by using chimaeras to rapidly expand founder mice.
