Taconic Biosciences Announces Release of New Parkinson's Disease Animal Model

The development of Model 13940 underscores the commitment of both Taconic and MJFF to provide novel models for expediting Parkinson's disease testing. Model 13940 is a constitutive Knock-In /conditional Knock-Out of the mouse LRRK2 gene. The human G2019S point mutation has been introduced into exon 41 of the mouse LRRK2 gene.

