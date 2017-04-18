Russia canvassed foreign banks' views...

Russia canvassed foreign banks' views on working on bond deal

8 hrs ago

One banking source said the deadline to express views passed last week and that any bank that showed interest is likely to receive an RFP as part of a formal mandate process. Although the sovereign is not subject to US or EU sanctions, international banks have been wary of working on a bond deal, after deciding the reputational risks of participating in a sovereign transaction outweighed the potential boost to business.

