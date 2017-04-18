Russia canvassed foreign banks' views on working on bond deal
One banking source said the deadline to express views passed last week and that any bank that showed interest is likely to receive an RFP as part of a formal mandate process. Although the sovereign is not subject to US or EU sanctions, international banks have been wary of working on a bond deal, after deciding the reputational risks of participating in a sovereign transaction outweighed the potential boost to business.
