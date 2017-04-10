Report: Body of Court of Appeals judge found in Hudson

State Court of Appeals Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam's body was found floating in the Hudson River on Wednesday afternoon, according to a report posted just before 6 p.m. by the New York Post. Abdus-Salaam, whose fully clothed body was spotted by passersby on the Manhattan side of the river, had served on the state's highest court since June 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.