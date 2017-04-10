Report: Body of Court of Appeals judg...

Report: Body of Court of Appeals judge found in Hudson

29 min ago Read more: Albany Times Union

State Court of Appeals Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam's body was found floating in the Hudson River on Wednesday afternoon, according to a report posted just before 6 p.m. by the New York Post. Abdus-Salaam, whose fully clothed body was spotted by passersby on the Manhattan side of the river, had served on the state's highest court since June 2013.

