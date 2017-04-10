Report: Body of Court of Appeals judge found in Hudson
State Court of Appeals Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam's body was found floating in the Hudson River on Wednesday afternoon, according to a report posted just before 6 p.m. by the New York Post. Abdus-Salaam, whose fully clothed body was spotted by passersby on the Manhattan side of the river, had served on the state's highest court since June 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Hudson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halle P. Schmidt, dead in Columbia County (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|nelsonsblood
|7
|L.I. Taxpayers Pay For Fire Districts' Fun Times (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|Psquich
|5
|Ridesharing from Columbia County to SUNY, Albany (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|cindyandben
|2
|Store owner charged in sale of fake Gibson guit... (Sep '07)
|Aug '16
|Gibsonownersclub
|48
|Video shows motorist punching off-duty cop befo... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hugs not thugs
|1
|voter fraud in Hudson (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Trump
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Hudson, NY (Aug '10)
|Sep '15
|George scwartz
|5
Find what you want!
Search Hudson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC