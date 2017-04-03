REC Silicon - Notice of Annual General Meeting
Fornebu, Norway - April 3, 2017: Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of REC Silicon ASA will be held at HA yres Hus, Stortingsgaten 20, Oslo, Norway on May 3, 2017 at 16.00 CET. Please find attached Notice of the General Meeting and the Recommendation of the Nomination Committee.
