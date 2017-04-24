NY State's oldest surviving theater reopens after $8.5 million in renovations
Restoration of the historic Hudson Opera House has revitalized a landmark & created a cultural center in Hudson, NY: https://t.co/0X7QiNDCec pic.twitter.com/Whf89q8jSn The $8.5 million renovation project was funded through arts, economic development and parks and recreation grants, as well as some private donors. The opera house was built in 1855 and includes in its performance history figures such as Susan B. Anthony and Theodore Roosevelt.
