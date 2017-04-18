Mexico's peso deepens losses to nearl...

Mexico's peso deepens losses to nearly 2-week low

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: Reuters

Mexico's peso deepened its losses versus the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, weakening around 1.5 percent to a near two-week low. The peso was hit after U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his threat to eliminate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico if it cannot be changed, said Gabriela Siller, analyst with Banco Base.

