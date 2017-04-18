Mexico's antitrust regulator probes public debt intermediaries
Mexican competition regulator Cofece said on Wednesday that it was investigating possible antitrust practices in the auctions of public debt instruments issued by the federal government. The regulator did not name any banks or financial institutions, which act as intermediaries in the auctions for the government when it issues Treasury bills, or Cetes, and other debt, according to a notice in Mexico's official gazette.
