Brazil's Meirelles says pension reform to beat expectations
Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said the final version of the pension reform draft will beat market expectations and keep about 80 percent of its original content. The presentation of the reform draft was delayed until Wednesday due to disagreements within the government's political alliance over whether to include a lower retirement age for women.
