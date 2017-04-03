Barge carrying 2.5 million gallons of gasoline hits rocks on Hudson River
Emergency crews respond to grounded barge carrying 2.5 million gallons of gasoline on Hudson River. Photo: NYS DEC/Governor Cuomo's office A barge carrying more than 2 million gallons of refined gasoline ran aground on rocks yesterday on the Hudson River, after leaving the shipping channel.
