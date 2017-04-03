Barge carrying 2.5 million gallons of...

Barge carrying 2.5 million gallons of gasoline hits rocks on Hudson River

Emergency crews respond to grounded barge carrying 2.5 million gallons of gasoline on Hudson River. Photo: NYS DEC/Governor Cuomo's office A barge carrying more than 2 million gallons of refined gasoline ran aground on rocks yesterday on the Hudson River, after leaving the shipping channel.

