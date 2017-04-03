Adirondack projects - including Frontier Town - make cut in budget extender
The raft of Adirondack-centric budget proposals floated this winter haven't melted in the heat as state lawmakers continue to wrangle with the governor to pin down a final spending plan. Funds for Frontier Town, Whiteface and Gore Mountains and Plattsburgh International Airport, as well as millions in clean water funding and for the Regional Economic Development Council program that has bankrolled dozens of projects across the North Country in the past half-decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.
Add your comments below
Hudson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halle P. Schmidt, dead in Columbia County (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|nelsonsblood
|7
|L.I. Taxpayers Pay For Fire Districts' Fun Times (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|Psquich
|5
|Ridesharing from Columbia County to SUNY, Albany (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|cindyandben
|2
|Store owner charged in sale of fake Gibson guit... (Sep '07)
|Aug '16
|Gibsonownersclub
|48
|Video shows motorist punching off-duty cop befo... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hugs not thugs
|1
|voter fraud in Hudson (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Trump
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Hudson, NY (Aug '10)
|Sep '15
|George scwartz
|5
Find what you want!
Search Hudson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC