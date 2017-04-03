Adirondack projects - including Front...

Adirondack projects - including Frontier Town - make cut in budget extender

The raft of Adirondack-centric budget proposals floated this winter haven't melted in the heat as state lawmakers continue to wrangle with the governor to pin down a final spending plan. Funds for Frontier Town, Whiteface and Gore Mountains and Plattsburgh International Airport, as well as millions in clean water funding and for the Regional Economic Development Council program that has bankrolled dozens of projects across the North Country in the past half-decade.

