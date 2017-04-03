A Sunny Day in Glasgow's Jen Goma rea...

A Sunny Day in Glasgow's Jen Goma readies solo debut (listen), on tour now w/ Teeny from TEEN

You may know Jen Goma as singer for A Sunny Day in Glasgow, or from People Get Ready, or Roman A Clef , or maybe even The Pains of Being Pure at Heart. She's now shining the spotlight a little more directly on herself with Showtime Goma , Jen's new solo project that takes a decidedly more pop approach.

