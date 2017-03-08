Taconic Biosciences Announces Expansi...

Taconic Biosciences Announces Expansion of Key Immunodeficient Animal Model Production

This expansion capitalizes on the duel demands for European production of immunodeficient models as well as the need for increasingly stringent health standards. Taconic will now offer the Rag2/Il2rg Double Knockout at the Excluded Flora health standard from its European production facility.

