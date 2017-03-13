PWR BTTM's Sparkly, Shiny, Gender-Defying Style

On a frigid February afternoon at a studio space in Gowanus, Brooklyn, Liv Bruce and Ben Hopkins are admiring each other's style. Bruce glides across the studio in a pink Bally pantsuit to show Hopkins - decked out in a plum-colored Rochas chiffon dress, lime Gucci slacks, pink Gucci blazer, and Gucci tiger slippers - a pair of Rochas wedges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.