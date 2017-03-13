PWR BTTM's Sparkly, Shiny, Gender-Def...

PWR BTTM's Sparkly, Shiny, Gender-Defying Style

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: New York Magazine

On a frigid February afternoon at a studio space in Gowanus, Brooklyn, Liv Bruce and Ben Hopkins are admiring each other's style. Bruce glides across the studio in a pink Bally pantsuit to show Hopkins - decked out in a plum-colored Rochas chiffon dress, lime Gucci slacks, pink Gucci blazer, and Gucci tiger slippers - a pair of Rochas wedges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hudson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Halle P. Schmidt, dead in Columbia County (Sep '16) Nov '16 nelsonsblood 7
News L.I. Taxpayers Pay For Fire Districts' Fun Times (Jul '07) Sep '16 Psquich 5
Ridesharing from Columbia County to SUNY, Albany (Jul '16) Aug '16 cindyandben 2
News Store owner charged in sale of fake Gibson guit... (Sep '07) Aug '16 Gibsonownersclub 48
News Video shows motorist punching off-duty cop befo... (Jul '16) Jul '16 hugs not thugs 1
voter fraud in Hudson (Apr '16) Apr '16 Go Trump 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Hudson, NY (Aug '10) Sep '15 George scwartz 5
See all Hudson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hudson Forum Now

Hudson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hudson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Hudson, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,636 • Total comments across all topics: 279,672,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC