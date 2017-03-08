Presentation on Joseph Brant's 1780 Attack on Canajoharie set for April 4
The American Revolution Round Table of the Hudson and Mohawk Valleys proudly presents, Joseph Brant's 1780 Attack on Canajohary by Wayne Lenig. This session will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at the Van Alstyne Homestead, located 42 Moyer St, Canajoharie, NY 13317.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hudson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halle P. Schmidt, dead in Columbia County
|Nov '16
|nelsonsblood
|7
|L.I. Taxpayers Pay For Fire Districts' Fun Times (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|Psquich
|5
|Ridesharing from Columbia County to SUNY, Albany (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|cindyandben
|2
|Store owner charged in sale of fake Gibson guit... (Sep '07)
|Aug '16
|Gibsonownersclub
|48
|Video shows motorist punching off-duty cop befo... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hugs not thugs
|1
|voter fraud in Hudson (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Trump
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Hudson, NY (Aug '10)
|Sep '15
|George scwartz
|5
Find what you want!
Search Hudson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC