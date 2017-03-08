Presentation on Joseph Brant's 1780 A...

Presentation on Joseph Brant's 1780 Attack on Canajoharie set for April 4

The American Revolution Round Table of the Hudson and Mohawk Valleys proudly presents, Joseph Brant's 1780 Attack on Canajohary by Wayne Lenig. This session will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at the Van Alstyne Homestead, located 42 Moyer St, Canajoharie, NY 13317.

