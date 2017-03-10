New York's oldest female biker club delivers breast milk to babies in need
Jen Baquial, president of the Sirens Motorcycle Club of New York, volunteers her time to deliver breast milk to babies in need. Since New York's first milk bank opened its doors in September, business has been thriving, with babies in need -- especially preemies -- receiving pasteurized donor milk via Fed Ex from a facility just north of Manhattan.
