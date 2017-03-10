New York's oldest female biker club d...

New York's oldest female biker club delivers breast milk to babies in need

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: Fox News

Jen Baquial, president of the Sirens Motorcycle Club of New York, volunteers her time to deliver breast milk to babies in need. Since New York's first milk bank opened its doors in September, business has been thriving, with babies in need -- especially preemies -- receiving pasteurized donor milk via Fed Ex from a facility just north of Manhattan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hudson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Halle P. Schmidt, dead in Columbia County (Sep '16) Nov '16 nelsonsblood 7
News L.I. Taxpayers Pay For Fire Districts' Fun Times (Jul '07) Sep '16 Psquich 5
Ridesharing from Columbia County to SUNY, Albany (Jul '16) Aug '16 cindyandben 2
News Store owner charged in sale of fake Gibson guit... (Sep '07) Aug '16 Gibsonownersclub 48
News Video shows motorist punching off-duty cop befo... (Jul '16) Jul '16 hugs not thugs 1
voter fraud in Hudson (Apr '16) Apr '16 Go Trump 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Hudson, NY (Aug '10) Sep '15 George scwartz 5
See all Hudson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hudson Forum Now

Hudson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hudson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Hudson, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,774 • Total comments across all topics: 279,568,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC