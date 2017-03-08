Menu hopping: Lila Deba s in Hudson

Menu hopping: Lila Deba s in Hudson

You really should check out the whole menu of Lil' Deb's Oasis in Hudson, which serves "tropical comfort food," but I was so delighted by this component that I wanted to spotlight it. Susie Davidson Powell will have a review on Sunday, March 19. Located at 747 Columbia St., Lil' Deb's is open Tuesday through Saturday: smoothies from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. Browse previous blog posts by month and year of entry.

