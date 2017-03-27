Letter: Faso true to constituents, champions environment

John Faso, , who on Tuesday won the 19th Congressional District race, answers questions from the media at his headquarters on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 in Hudson, N.Y. John Faso, , who on Tuesday won the 19th Congressional District race, answers questions from the media at his headquarters on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 in Hudson, N.Y. Rep. John Faso, R-Kinderhook, has been in the news a lot lately. In this new Congress, he has voted on many important and controversial policy issues since January; some constituents have voiced strong opposition to some of his positions and actions; others have voiced strong support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.