Letter: Faso needs to consider constituents when voting
John Faso, , who on Tuesday won the 19th Congressional District race, answers questions from the media at his headquarters on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 in Hudson, N.Y. John Faso, , who on Tuesday won the 19th Congressional District race, answers questions from the media at his headquarters on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 in Hudson, N.Y. Finding Rep. John Faso, R-Kinderhook, is not easy. I've driven to Kingston, Kinderhook and Delhi, to no avail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Hudson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halle P. Schmidt, dead in Columbia County (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|nelsonsblood
|7
|L.I. Taxpayers Pay For Fire Districts' Fun Times (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|Psquich
|5
|Ridesharing from Columbia County to SUNY, Albany (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|cindyandben
|2
|Store owner charged in sale of fake Gibson guit... (Sep '07)
|Aug '16
|Gibsonownersclub
|48
|Video shows motorist punching off-duty cop befo... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hugs not thugs
|1
|voter fraud in Hudson (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Trump
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Hudson, NY (Aug '10)
|Sep '15
|George scwartz
|5
Find what you want!
Search Hudson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC