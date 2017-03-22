Less-educated middle-age US whites dying younger than others

Authorities say two teenage boys in Utah accused of shooting a girl in the head concocted the plan while playing video games and discussing wanting to "get rid" of the girl who was texting one of them. Authorities say two teenage boys in Utah accused of shooting a girl in the head concocted the plan while playing video games and discussing wanting to "get rid" of the girl who was texting one of them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.