Keeping Pete Seeger's legacy afloat

The Clearwater docks at Riverfront Park on the Hudson River on Saturday, June 13, 2009, in Rensselaer, N.Y. In addition to his legacy as a crusading troubadour, Pete Seeger is remembered in the Hudson Valley for his dogged defense of the environment. The sloop Clearwater was conceived by Seeger as a way to bring attention to the plight of the Hudson River, which at the time was rank with raw sewage and industrial pollution.

