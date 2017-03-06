Keeping Pete Seeger's legacy afloat
The Clearwater docks at Riverfront Park on the Hudson River on Saturday, June 13, 2009, in Rensselaer, N.Y. The Clearwater docks at Riverfront Park on the Hudson River on Saturday, June 13, 2009, in Rensselaer, N.Y. In addition to his legacy as a crusading troubadour, Pete Seeger is remembered in the Hudson Valley for his dogged defense of the environment. The sloop Clearwater was conceived by Seeger as a way to bring attention to the plight of the Hudson River, which at the time was rank with raw sewage and industrial pollution.
