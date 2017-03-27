Jeff Boyer/Times Union

A barge carrying crushed stone makes it's way through the Champlain Canal Lock 6 on Thursday Aug. 25, 2016 in Greenwich, N.Y. A barge carrying crushed stone makes it's way through the Champlain Canal Lock 6 on Thursday Aug. 25, 2016 in Greenwich, N.Y. A barge carrying crushed stone makes it's way through the Champlain Canal Lock 6 on Thursday Aug. 25, 2016 in Greenwich, N.Y. A barge carrying crushed stone makes it's way through the Champlain Canal Lock 6 on Thursday Aug. 25, 2016 in Greenwich, N.Y. A barge carrying crushed stone makes it's way through the Champlain Canal Lock 6 on Thursday Aug. 25, 2016 in Greenwich, N.Y. A barge carrying crushed stone makes it's way through the Champlain Canal Lock 6 on Thursday Aug. 25, 2016 in Greenwich, N.Y. The state is pushing ahead with plans to dredge the 60-mile Champlain Canal for the first time in decades, a move that was welcomed by shippers ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.