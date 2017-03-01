Hudson parents threatened with deportation

About 25 members of the Columbia County Sanctuary Movement and Capital Region-based New Sanctuary for Immigrants rallied against deportations outside the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in Latham on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. less About 25 members of the Columbia County Sanctuary Movement and Capital Region-based New Sanctuary for Immigrants rallied against deportations outside the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in Latham on ... more About 25 members of the Columbia County Sanctuary Movement and Capital Region-based New Sanctuary for Immigrants rallied against deportations outside the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in Latham on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.