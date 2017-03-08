Bard's Summer Music Festival Focuses ...

Bard's Summer Music Festival Focuses On Chopin

Polish composer/pianist Frederic Francois Chopin, shown in an 1849 daguerreotype by Bisson, will be the focus of The Bard Music Fest, set for August at the Richard B. Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson. ANNANDALE-ON-THE-HUDSON, N.Y. -- The Bard Music Festival will be celebrating its 28th anniversary by exploring the works and world of Frederic Francois Chopin, says artistic director Leon Botstein.

