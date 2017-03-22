Astorino Announces Season Opening of County Parks' Boat Launches

Westchester County Executive Robert P. Astorino announced today that the county's three public boat launch areas, located at George's Island Park in Montrose, Croton Point Park in Croton-on-Hudson and Glen Island Park in New Rochelle, will open for the season on Saturday, April 1. "Whether they prefer picturesque Long Island Sound or the majestic Hudson, boaters are always eager to return to the water after the long winter, and we are ready to help them have a spring and summer of fun," Astorino said. George's Island Park in Montrose provides access to the Hudson River and accommodates boats up to 21 feet in length.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Rochelle Talk.