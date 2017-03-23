ArtBeat: What To See
Graphite Vision @ Schick Art Gallery , Saratoga Springs. A 15-artist exhibition of extraordinary works made from ordinary graphite, with works by Sandra Allen, Robert Bauer, Brett Bigbee, Matt Bollinger, Jessica Drenk, RenA©e French, Karel HavlA cek, Dan Healey, Hipkiss, Anne Lindberg, M'onma, Catherine Murphy, Seana Reilly, Peter Schulte and Joseph Yoakum .
