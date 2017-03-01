April 4 program: a Attack on Canajoharya
The American Revolution Round Table of the Hudson and Mohawk Valleys presents "Joseph Brant's 1780 Attack on Canajohary" by Wayne Lenig at at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 at the Van Alstyne Homestead, 42 Moyer St., Canajoharie. There will be time allocated to networking, socializing and to discuss prior topics.
