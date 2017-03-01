April 4 program: a Attack on Canajoharya

The American Revolution Round Table of the Hudson and Mohawk Valleys presents "Joseph Brant's 1780 Attack on Canajohary" by Wayne Lenig at at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 at the Van Alstyne Homestead, 42 Moyer St., Canajoharie. There will be time allocated to networking, socializing and to discuss prior topics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.