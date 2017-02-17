Taconic Biosciences Generates Vici Sy...

Taconic Biosciences Generates Vici Syndrome Mouse Model

As a corporate sponsor of the Rare Disease Science Challenge: BeHEARD, hosted by the Rare Genomics Institute, Taconic donated model development services. Using CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing, Taconic developed and validated a mouse model carrying the EPG5 mutation found in Vici syndrome patients in multiple families.

