State senator from Philadelphia acquitted in bribery case
A federal court jury acquitted a Pennsylvania senator Wednesday of charges he spent $6,000 in campaign money as a bribe to help him win a Democratic Party ward leadership election in 2011. Farnese, 48, of Philadelphia, has been in office since 2009.
