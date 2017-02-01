SCCC Flecker Gallery Exhibit: Pivotal Axes - Form, Geometry, and the Abstract, Feb. 9 - March 7

A two-person exhibition of sculptures by Sarah Bednarek and paintings by Nichole van Beek will be featured at SCCC's Flecker Gallery from February 9 - March 7, 2017. Nichole van Beek, "No Skins, Hides, or Bones", 2016, acrylic on dyed canvas, 20 x 20 inches and Sarah Bednarek, "Concave Sibling", 2016,mdf, walnut veneer, paint, 30 x 30 x 30 inches.

