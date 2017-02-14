Pipes for leaking New York City aqued...

Pipes for leaking New York City aqueduct arrive in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – The pipes, they are 'a calling you to the Newburgh waterfront to see them in all their outsized glory, before they are buried beneath the Hudson River to repair the leaking New York City aqueduct.

