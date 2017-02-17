NY charter schools may get a boost with new US secretary of education
Charter school proponents in the mid-Hudson see a glimmer of hope now that one of their own is federal secretary of education - but only a glimmer. "My understanding is that she is a strong supporter of charter schools, and it could bode well for us," said Walter Callahan, president of the board of trustees for the Newburgh Preparatory ... (more)
