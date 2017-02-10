Music's Hottest Neighborhoods

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Billboard

As real estate prices and bucolic settings continue to lure musicians, artists and designers from city centers to artsy suburbs, a new crop of hip nabes is emerging in the music-biz hubs of New York, Los Angeles and Nashville. Billboard tracks the cool spots in each music haven from East Nashville to L.A.'s Highland Park and just-upstate Hudson, N.Y. "Towns like Hudson aren't suburbs at all," says Suburban Jungle Realty founder Allison Bernstein.

