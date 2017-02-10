Music's Hottest Neighborhoods
As real estate prices and bucolic settings continue to lure musicians, artists and designers from city centers to artsy suburbs, a new crop of hip nabes is emerging in the music-biz hubs of New York, Los Angeles and Nashville. Billboard tracks the cool spots in each music haven from East Nashville to L.A.'s Highland Park and just-upstate Hudson, N.Y. "Towns like Hudson aren't suburbs at all," says Suburban Jungle Realty founder Allison Bernstein.
Hudson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halle P. Schmidt, dead in Columbia County
|Nov '16
|nelsonsblood
|7
|L.I. Taxpayers Pay For Fire Districts' Fun Times (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|Psquich
|5
|Ridesharing from Columbia County to SUNY, Albany (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|cindyandben
|2
|Store owner charged in sale of fake Gibson guit... (Sep '07)
|Aug '16
|Gibsonownersclub
|48
|Video shows motorist punching off-duty cop befo... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hugs not thugs
|1
|voter fraud in Hudson (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Trump
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Hudson, NY (Aug '10)
|Sep '15
|George scwartz
|5
