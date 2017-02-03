Letter: Nancy Story Nance

Dear Sir: MSNBC, and Mr Malcolm Nance, should be called upon by our government to explain or substantiate claims made in the recent Joy Reid/Nance/MSNBC interview. A letter from the attorney general of Trinidad and Tobago should be sent, via our embassy in Washington, to MSNBC, and copied to the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Homeland Secretary, the Director of National Intelligence of the government of the United States, and Mr Malcolm Nance, at his office as executive director of the Terrorist Asymmetrics Project On Strategy Tactics and Radical Ideology in Hudson, New York.

