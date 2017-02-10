Hudson Confidential: Inmates earn degrees with Bard College program
A graduation ceremony was held on Jan. 21 for 55 inmates at the Eastern New York Correctional Facility in Napanoch, who were awarded associate in arts and bachelor of arts degrees through The Bard Prison Initiative .
