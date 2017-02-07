Half Interest Sold in Stakes Winner Then She Laughs

The owners of first year stallion War Dancer are pleased to announce the purchase of a 50% interest in the stakes winner and grade 3-placed mare Then She Laughs from Vivien Malloy of Edition Farm in Hyde Park, N.Y. The War Dancer group is proud to partner with Malloy, one of the most respected breeders in the country and secretary-treasurer for New York Thoroughbred Breeders. The deal was brokered by bloodstock agent Mike McMahon.

