Governor Cuomo Announces More Than $40 Million to Upgrade Local Wastewater Systems
Governor Cuomo announced the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors approved more than $40 million in grants and interest-free and low-cost loans to support vital wastewater infrastructure projects across New York State. Grants and interest-free and low-cost loans provide taxpayer savings for Long Island, North Country and mid-Hudson communities.
