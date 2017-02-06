Fine art and Mid-Century Modern will ...

Fine art and Mid-Century Modern will share center stage at John McInnis' Feb. 19 auction

George Nelson mahogany veneer desk made for Herman Miller, with a leather writing surface, a lid and top cabinet that both open to reveal shelves . An auction largely dedicated to Mid-Century Modern pieces but also to include furniture and furnishings from the Art Deco period, fine paintings, pottery and decorative accessories - more than 500 lots in all - will be held on Sunday, February 19th, by John McInnis Auctioneers , in the firm's gallery at 76 Main Street in Amesbury, starting at 10 am Eastern time.

