David's Friend by Nora Burns Extends ...

David's Friend by Nora Burns Extends at La MaMa

Friday Feb 3

Rave reviews and audience popularity have resulted in an extension for the hit show DAVID'S FRIEND at The Club at La MaMa. Fri, Feb. 3 at 10:00 PM Sat, Feb. 4 at 10:00 PM Sun, Feb. 5 at 6:00 PM Fri, Feb 10 at 7:30 PM Sat, Feb 11 at 7:30 PM Sun, Feb 12 at 2:00 PM The Club at La MaMa is located at 74A East 4th Street, 3rd floor, NYC.

