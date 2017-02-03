David's Friend by Nora Burns Extends at La MaMa

Rave reviews and audience popularity have resulted in an extension for the hit show DAVID'S FRIEND at The Club at La MaMa. Fri, Feb. 3 at 10:00 PM Sat, Feb. 4 at 10:00 PM Sun, Feb. 5 at 6:00 PM Fri, Feb 10 at 7:30 PM Sat, Feb 11 at 7:30 PM Sun, Feb 12 at 2:00 PM The Club at La MaMa is located at 74A East 4th Street, 3rd floor, NYC.

